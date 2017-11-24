South Sioux Police remind retailers to be vigilant when accepting cash

Retailers should be vigilant when accepting money this Black Friday.

The South Sioux city Police Department is reminding Siouxland businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills.

If you suspect a phony bill has been passed, it might be worth a closer inspection.

Employees should pay attention to the texture of the bills, the way they are cut and look, and the watermark used by the U.S. Treasury.

The Police say it is important for business to properly train all employees how to detect counterfeit money and what to do when something fishy is detected.