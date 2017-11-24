Police pursuit leads to grass fire along Hwy 75

Police are still looking for a person that eluded a police pursuit, and his reckless driving caused a fire along Hwy 75.

Just after 5 Friday night, an Iowa State Trooper spotted someone driving West on Correctionville Road, which matched the description of a wanted individual.

The officer pursued the individual and in order to escape, the suspect went down a steep overpass embankment, just outside of Sioux City, and drove through a fence and re-entered traffic heading North on the Hwy 75 bypass.

Police were unable to continue the pursuit based on the dangerous conditions.

Fire crews from Lawton, Bronson, and Seargent Bluff responded to the grass fire that resulted after sparks from the vehicle ignited the extremely dry grass along the busy Highway.

No one was injured from the fire and all structures were protected.

Police do know the identity of the suspect and will continue to pursue the proper arrest warrants to apprehend them.

