Cooler but still warm for the weekend

Thanksgiving was warm in Siouxland and some of us were even warmer on Black Friday!



After breaking a record high on Thursday Sioux City tied the record from 1990 by reaching 68 degrees.



Most of the area reached the 60s for highs before a cold front moved through in the early afternoon hours.



With that front came gusty northwest winds with some gusts approaching 50 mph.



Those winds have calmed down now and we'll see another quiet night with lows reaching the low 30s.



Saturday and Sunday will see plenty of sunshine though it will be a little cooler than the past couple of days.



Still we'll be 10-15 degrees above average.



Monday the warm and breezy conditions come back as we jump into the mid 60s again but it will be short-lived.



Another cold front moves through and knocks us down to a little more seasonal values for the rest of the week.



Highs will remain around 5-10 degrees above average as we wrap up November and enter the last month of the year.



All precipitation looks to stay outside of the area through the next seven days.