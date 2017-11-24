Record temperatures tied or broken for second straight day

It has been a warm couple of days in Siouxland; so warm that records have been tied or broken on consecutive days.



On Thursday record highs were set in both Sioux City and Norfolk.



Both cities broke records originally set in 1902.



Sioux City reached 63 degrees on Thanksgiving beating the old record of 62.



Norfolk shattered their record of 66 by reaching 72 Thursday.



The record warmth continued in Sioux City Friday.



Before a cold front arrived in the afternoon Sioux City reached 68 degrees.



That tied the record which was set in 1990.



We will be cooling some for the weekend but will remain about 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year.