Gill, Copeland lead Nebraska past winless Marist 84-59 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Gill, Copeland lead Nebraska past winless Marist 84-59

Posted: Updated:

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Anton Gill and Isaac Copeland had 17 points each, and Nebraska cruised by winless Marist 84-59 in a consolation game Friday night at the Advocare Invitational.

James Palmer Jr. added 15 points for Nebraska (4-2), which made 57 percent (34 for 60) of its shots.

Any momentum Marist (0-5) had after hanging with No. 23 West Virginia Thursday before falling 84-78, evaporated early on as the Red Foxes fell behind by 12 points seven minutes in.

Aleksandar Dozic topped Marist with nine points.

Nebraska, coming off a 68-59 loss to Central Florida, shot 62 percent (18 for 29) en route to a 45-29 halftime. The Cornhuskers' hot shooting continued into the second half as they went 8 for 11 to open up a 64-37 advantage.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.