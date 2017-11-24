Gill, Copeland lead Nebraska past winless Marist 84-59

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Anton Gill and Isaac Copeland had 17 points each, and Nebraska cruised by winless Marist 84-59 in a consolation game Friday night at the Advocare Invitational.

James Palmer Jr. added 15 points for Nebraska (4-2), which made 57 percent (34 for 60) of its shots.

Any momentum Marist (0-5) had after hanging with No. 23 West Virginia Thursday before falling 84-78, evaporated early on as the Red Foxes fell behind by 12 points seven minutes in.

Aleksandar Dozic topped Marist with nine points.

Nebraska, coming off a 68-59 loss to Central Florida, shot 62 percent (18 for 29) en route to a 45-29 halftime. The Cornhuskers' hot shooting continued into the second half as they went 8 for 11 to open up a 64-37 advantage.