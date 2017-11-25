Musketeers fall in OT to Tri-City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Musketeers fall in OT to Tri-City

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City lost to the Tri-City Storm 3-2 in overtime to fall to 3-9 on the season.

The Musketeers got on the board first when Ryan Leibold netted an assist from Mathieu De St. Phalle to put Sioux City up 1-0 in the 1st period. 

The Storm evened things up just over a minute into the 2nd period, but with just under 15:00 to go in the period, Micah Miller put the Musketeers back on top.

Sioux City then gave up a goal almost midway into the 3rd period and the Storm's game-winning goal with just :28 left to play.

The Musketeers play Saturday in Dubuque at 7:05 p.m.

