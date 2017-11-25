ISU-KSU centered around the turnover battle

Iowa State will be bowling at the end of the season with a 7-4 record, but Saturday, the Cyclones will attempt something they haven't done since 2000 - finish the season with eight wins.

Iowa State will look to cap a record season on the road at Kansas State.

The Wildcats survived a second half Cyclone comeback last year and escaped Ames with a 31-26 win.

The talk of this game will be turnovers...or lack there of.

The Cyclones rank ninth in the country in turnover margin and they're the only team in the nation that hasn't lost a fumble all season.

But the Kansas State defense forces fumbles and causes turnovers, recovering 11 fumbles this season.

"It's just one of those things that the coaches have always preached and coached on us," said senior wide receiver, Anthony Lazard. "Just focus on necessarily trying to get...you don't have to get the extra yard, what's more important is possessing the ball and be able to play the next play."

"You're going to get a team that's going to take care of the football, that's going to play really hard, that's not going to beat themselves on defense and they've been able to win a lot of games in this football conference doing just that," said head coach, Matt Campbell. "You've really got to earn the right to beat a team like this and when we say winning in the margins and winning with detail, that's how they've had great success there."

Kansas State is coming off an upset win at No. 13 Oklahoma State.

Kickoff is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. from Manhattan, KS.