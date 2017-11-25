Overnight downtown Sioux City shooting sends one to hospital - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Overnight downtown Sioux City shooting sends one to hospital

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

An overnight shooting in downtown Sioux City sent one to the hospital early Saturday morning. 

Sioux City Police say they were called to the 900 block of 4th St. just after midnight for possible shots fired. 

Police say officers were told a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim told police he was shot while walking in the 700 block of 4th St. 

There is no further information at this time.

The incident is still under investigation. 

