Siouxland shoppers support local stores on "Small Business Saturday"

On Black Friday, Siouxland shoppers hit the big department stores for breakneck deals after their Thanksgiving feasts.

On Saturday, shoppers ventured out to their favorite local shops for "Small Business Saturday."

Locals walked around downtown Sioux City and stopped in at family-owned stores to check out their deals this weekend.

Antiques on Historic Fourth, Games King, and The Whistle Stop were just a few of the stores touting impressive sales for holiday shoppers.

No one was in the holiday spirit like Beth's Flowers on Fourth that have been gearing up for the season's shoppers since October.

"It's been crazy busy here, which is awesome," said Beth Schwaderer, owner of Beth's Flowers on Fourth. "I've got such a loyal following after 20 years of business and having a good product and it's so nice to see people about supporting small businesses. There's not a lot of us left."

Loyal small business shoppers say there's just a certain quality in the local shops you can't find in large commercial stores.

"Small businesses in Sioux City are something special," said Julie Hlas, Sioux City. "You can find gifts in small businesses here that you can't find in some of the larger. I mean, we value the larger stores too, but the small businesses, there's just something special about coming out and supporting them."

Julie Hlas says she's also on a mission to score deals at Sioux City's great coffee shops.