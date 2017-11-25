Local families celebrate the holidays early sharing breakfast wi - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Local families celebrate the holidays early sharing breakfast with Santa

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Thanksgiving just ended but families are already getting the chance to spend time with Santa Claus before the Christmas holiday. 

Kids from around Siouxland got the chance to prop down on Ol' St. Nick's lap and recite their wish lists. 

Families filled their bellies full with eggs, sausage, bacon, hashbrown casserole, coffee, and juice. 

Kids also got to decorate their own Christmas cookies and get their faces painted by Santa's favorite elves. 

"We always like coming down to Breakfast With Santa," said Matt Thomsen, Sioux City. "The big thing of course is always seeing Santa. He (Jamie, Thomsen's son) loves that. He runs in, he sees Santa, right away he loves it."

Santa was busy Saturday morning, taking pictures and granting wish lists from nearly 200 Siouxland kids. 

The gift request Santa heard the most today...unicorns. 

"We've got great kids," said Santa Claus. "Happy, just wanting to come be a part of this and...just great kids. Great kids." 

The breakfast was hosted by Sioux City Parks and Recreation. 

