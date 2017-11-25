Downtown Partners encourage local shopping with small business b - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Downtown Partners encourage local shopping with small business bingo

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Shoppers are encouraged to look for blue "shop small" foam cubes located at downtown businesses when shopping on Saturday. 

You can ask a staff member to sign inside your designated bingo box. 

When you purchase an item, you can get a signature in one of the bonus spaces.

Every participant will receive a downtown VIP card with local discounts. 

When you get a standard bingo, your name can be placed in a drawing for a chance to win $50 in Downtown cash

If you get a full Bingo Blackout, your name can be placed in a drawing to win $100 in Downtown cash.

Participants are also eligible to win home game season tickets to the Sioux City Bandits. 

The 20 participating business are:

Antiques on Historic Fourth
Beth's Flowers on Fourth
Games King
HOM Furniture
One Stop Meat Shop
M's Uncorked
Siouxland Coin & Jewelry
Sportman's Inc.
The Whistle Stop Antique Shop
Mod House Interiors
Rosewood & Brass antiques and collectibles
Best Day Ever Nutrition 4 You
Albrecht Cycle
What Women Want Boutique
Sioux City Museum & Historical Association
Sioux City Art Center
Panache
Frances Building Barbershop
Thorpe & Co. Jewellers
Belle Salon & Spa

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.