Downtown Partners encourage local shopping with small business bingo

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
Shoppers are encouraged to look for blue "shop small" foam cubes located at downtown businesses when shopping on Saturday.
You can ask a staff member to sign inside your designated bingo box.
When you purchase an item, you can get a signature in one of the bonus spaces.
Every participant will receive a downtown VIP card with local discounts.
When you get a standard bingo, your name can be placed in a drawing for a chance to win $50 in Downtown cash
If you get a full Bingo Blackout, your name can be placed in a drawing to win $100 in Downtown cash.
Participants are also eligible to win home game season tickets to the Sioux City Bandits.
The 20 participating business are:
Antiques on Historic Fourth
Beth's Flowers on Fourth
Games King
HOM Furniture
One Stop Meat Shop
M's Uncorked
Siouxland Coin & Jewelry
Sportman's Inc.
The Whistle Stop Antique Shop
Mod House Interiors
Rosewood & Brass antiques and collectibles
Best Day Ever Nutrition 4 You
Albrecht Cycle
What Women Want Boutique
Sioux City Museum & Historical Association
Sioux City Art Center
Panache
Frances Building Barbershop
Thorpe & Co. Jewellers
Belle Salon & Spa