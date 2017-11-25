Downtown Partners encourage local shopping with small business bingo

Shoppers are encouraged to look for blue "shop small" foam cubes located at downtown businesses when shopping on Saturday.

You can ask a staff member to sign inside your designated bingo box.

When you purchase an item, you can get a signature in one of the bonus spaces.

Every participant will receive a downtown VIP card with local discounts.

When you get a standard bingo, your name can be placed in a drawing for a chance to win $50 in Downtown cash

If you get a full Bingo Blackout, your name can be placed in a drawing to win $100 in Downtown cash.

Participants are also eligible to win home game season tickets to the Sioux City Bandits.

The 20 participating business are:

Antiques on Historic Fourth

Beth's Flowers on Fourth

Games King

HOM Furniture

One Stop Meat Shop

M's Uncorked

Siouxland Coin & Jewelry

Sportman's Inc.

The Whistle Stop Antique Shop

Mod House Interiors

Rosewood & Brass antiques and collectibles

Best Day Ever Nutrition 4 You

Albrecht Cycle

What Women Want Boutique

Sioux City Museum & Historical Association

Sioux City Art Center

Panache

Frances Building Barbershop

Thorpe & Co. Jewellers

Belle Salon & Spa