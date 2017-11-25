Nebraska fires football coach Mike Riley

It's been speculated for weeks. Now it's official in Lincoln. Nebraska head football coach Mike Riley has been fired after three seasons, and a 19-19 record.

Riley was informed of his termination Saturday morning, during a meeting with new athletic director Bill Moos.



Riley won a bowl game in year one, and the Huskers reached as high as No. 7 in the AP poll last season. But this year brought an ugly 4-8 campaign, and Nebraska gave up more than 50 points in each of their final three games.



In a statement, Moos said that Riley brought great professionalism and energy to the Husker program. But, at Saturday afternoon's news conference, Moos said that the results simply weren't there.

"I had five weeks to observe and assess the Nebraska football program," said Moos. "From the very beginning, I wanted to weigh all my options, and one of those was retention. But as you know so well, during that period of time, we went 1-4, had three blowout losses, and I just didn't feel the program was progressing like I had hoped it would."

"I'm certainly disappointed that the football wasn't better," said Riley. "I wish we had that opportunity to continue to grow it, which I feel very confident in. But I think that our group has represented the state at the highest level, and the university at the highest level, and the Nebraska football team at the highest level."

Husker linebackers coach Trent Bray will serve as interim head coach. Bray is the only assistant that was retained.



As for Riley's replacement, Moos said he has six primary candidates they're looking at, including former Husker quarterback Scott Frost.