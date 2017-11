We saw record warmth on Thursday and Friday and though temperatures were cooler Saturday we were still well above average.



Add in plenty of sunshine and light winds and it was a gorgeous late November day!



Clear skies will allow us to plummet to the low 20s overnight before resuming our warm temperatures Sunday.



It will be close to a repeat of Saturday so get out and enjoy it if you can!



Monday we could have record highs again as we'll be pushing 70 degrees.



We will also be on the windy side and with dry vegetation grass fires could be an issue.



We cool down for the rest of the week but will remain around ten degrees above average as we move into December.



There remains no rain or snow in sight making this a very dry November.