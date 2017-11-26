Iowa State on wrong side of controversy in loss to K-State - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa State on wrong side of controversy in loss to K-State

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Iowa State fell to Kansas State on Saturday, 20-19.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KTIV) -

Iowa State's regular season finale at Kansas State was disappointing.

The Cyclones had a 19-14 lead late, and the ball, but the referees picked up the flag on a late hit, and then picked it up again, on what looked like a defensive pass interference.
    
The Wildcats got the ball back, and won the game, when Skylar Thompson found Isaiah Zuber in the end zone as time expired for a 20-19 final.

"My heart just hurts for this whole team," said senior quarterback Kyle Kempt. "That's just a tough loss. We've dealt with a couple of those this season, but those little details, they're going to be the difference between us being 7-5 and 10-2, or something like that."

"Felt like we had the game won, and it was just taken from us," said senior wide receiver Allen Lazard. "And it wasn't necessarily anything we did. Obviously that's a big heartbreaker."

The loss was Iowa State's 10th-straight to Kansas State. The Cylones now await their bowl fate, which should be announced next weekend.

