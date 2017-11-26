Even warmer with winds returning Monday

Another day, another above average temperature!



The late November warmth continued Sunday as we climbed back into the upper 50s to mid 60s across the area.



Some clouds passed through early in the day but the sunshine came roaring back and made for a beautiful day.



Another quiet night is ahead before temperatures surge on Monday.



We could even set record highs again!



Winds will also be picking up and fire danger will be high.



A dry cold front moves through Monday night and will knock us back to the upper 40s to low 50s for the rest of the week.



While a little weaker breezy conditions look to stick around for much of the week as well.



A little more cloud cover will be with us late Wednesday into early Thursday but otherwise the forecast continues to look sunny and warm.