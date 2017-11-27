Most of the records in 2017 have been for highs

With more record warmth possible Monday let's take a look back at the records that have been set in 2017 for Sioux City.



In total there have been five record highs or lows.



Record highs were set on consecutive days when we reached 73 and 71 degrees on February 21st and 22nd respectively.



Another record high was set on March 6th when the mercury hit 80 degrees.



The only record low so far during the year was on June 24th with a reading of 44 degrees.



The most recent record was set this past Thursday with a high of 63 degrees.