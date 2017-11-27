The driest Thanksgiving weekend in five years may have helped holiday shopping, despite an overall decline in foot traffic.

Cyber Monday shopping set to be the largest online shopping day in history

The long holiday shopping weekend continues today with Cyber Monday.

Retailers are hoping for a strong Cyber Monday after a strong start to the holiday shopping season on Black Friday.

According to Adobe Analytics which tracks the industry, by 10 a.m. on Friday morning, online shoppers had spent more than 18 percent more compared to the same time period on Black Friday last year.

Cyber Monday is expected to have a strong start as well.

Adobe Analytics expects Cyber Monday will be the largest online shopping day in history.



