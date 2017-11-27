Cyber Monday shopping set to be the largest online shopping day - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cyber Monday shopping set to be the largest online shopping day in history

(NBC News) -

The long holiday shopping weekend continues today with Cyber Monday.

Retailers are hoping for a strong Cyber Monday after a strong start to the holiday shopping season on Black Friday.

According to Adobe Analytics which tracks the industry, by 10 a.m. on Friday morning, online shoppers had spent more than 18 percent more compared to the same time period on Black Friday last year.

Cyber Monday is expected to have a strong start as well.

Adobe Analytics expects Cyber Monday will be the largest online shopping day in history. 

Will you be shopping today? 

