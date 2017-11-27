Prince Harry engaged to Meghan Markle - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Prince Harry engaged to Meghan Markle

Britain's Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle are engaged.

Kensington Palace Monday tweeted details of the engagement.

It said the couple got engaged in London earlier this month, and that the wedding will take place in the spring of 2018.

Kensington Palace also tweeted a statement from Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Kate who say they are excited for the couple.

A tweet from the royal family said the queen and her husband are delighted for Harry and Markle and wish them happiness.

Meghan Markle's engagement ring includes two diamonds that belonged to Princess Diana.

Royal officials say Prince Harry designed the ring himself. It features two diamonds from the collection of his late mother, who died in 1997 when Harry was 12. They flank a central diamond from Botswana.

Harry has visited the African country many times since childhood, and has spent time there with Markle.

The stones are mounted on a band of gold, and the ring was made by Cleave and Company, official jewelers to Queen Elizabeth II.

A beaming Markle, in a white belted coat, posed for photographers wearing the ring on Monday, hours after the couple's engagement was announced.

Thirty-three-year-old Harry is currently 5th-in-line to the British throne, and 36-year-old Markle is best known for her role in the US TV legal drama "Suits".

