Attorneys request dropping charges against former 'Bachelor' star

Former Bachelor star, Chris Soules, was in court in Buchanan County Monday as his attorneys try to get the charges against him dropped.

Soules is accused of crashing into the back of a tractor this year, then leaving the scene.

Soules is facing charges for leaving the scene of a deadly crash in April in Buchanan County.

Kenny Mosher died as a result of that crash.

State prosecutors argue that he was required by law to stay at the scene of the crash so officers could speak with him.

Soules' attorneys argue that he fulfilled the requirement by calling 911.

Attorneys also say it violates the fifth amendment by requiring someone to return to the scene.

The 5th amendment says, "no person shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself."



The hearing wrapped up after an hour and a half and the Judge is expected to decide whether to dismiss the charge Tuesday.

