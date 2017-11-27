VIRAL VIDEO: Iowa farmers make NSYNC parody - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

VIRAL VIDEO: Iowa farmers make NSYNC parody

Posted:
(KWWL) -

Some Iowa farmers channel NSYNC with their own take on a 90s hit.

The Behn brothers live in Hampton, Iowa. That's in Franklin County. 

They did their own version of the song, "Here We Go." They called their song, "Here We Grow." 

Since they posted it, it's been viewed more than 83,000 times.

They said the harvest season, "Always turns into a party." 

Below are some of the lyrics: 

"Here we grow!"
"Here we go, one more time. Everybody's feelin' fine, here we go now."
"Yes, yes, yes. Here we go. Get done before the snow."
"Grab your lunch and coffee, we've got everything we need."
"Here we go now."
"Yes, yes, yes. Here we go. Get done before the snow."

If you would like to look at the video, click here

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.