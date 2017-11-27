Church investigating missing funds

An investigation is underway after it was discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars of funds are missing from a northwest Iowa church.

KTIV's News Partner, KUOO reports officials with Bethel Lutheran Church in Graettinger say they discovered as much as $470,000 may be missing. They were notified after a local bank noticed suspicious activity in the church's account.

No charges have been filed yet in the case, pending results of an internal investigation.

Officials say the missing funds date back to 2007.