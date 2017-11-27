Kid locks himself in gun safe in West Virginia

A child got locked in a safe in Bluefield, West Virginia.

This happened Sunday around 3 pm at the Rural King store in the Mercer Mall. An eight-year-old boy accidentally locked himself inside a gun safe at the store.

The Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded, and Mountain State Locksmith was called in to assist. Fire Chief David Thompson says the locksmiths made a cut around the lock then the fire department used its rescue spreaders to pull the lock out of the door. When asked if the child was okay, Thompson responded, "The child is physically okay, probably a little scared, but other than that, his well-being is excellent!"

Fortunately, the safe the child was locked in was not completely air-tight, allowing some oxygen to get in. Chief Thompson also says the child was trapped inside for roughly 30 minutes before they were able to get the door open.

