Indonesian authorities raise alert for volcano on Bali to the highest level

Indonesian authorities raised the alert for a rumbling volcano on Bali to the highest level  Monday, forcing villagers to leave their homes and move to an evacuation center.

Mount Agung has been hurling clouds of white and dark gray ash about 9,00 feet into the atmosphere since the weekend.

The exclusion zone around the crater was widened to six miles.

Ash has settled on villages and resorts around the volcano and soldiers and police distributed masks during the weekend.

The volcano's last major eruption in 1963 killed about 1,100 people.

Indonesia sits on the "Pacific Ring of Fire" and has more than 120 active volcanoes.

