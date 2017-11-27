Two dead after Saturday night accident in downtown Norfolk

Two Coleridge, Nebraska residents are dead after they were hit by a single vehicle outside of a Norfolk restaurant on Saturday night.



The Norfolk Police Department announced via a news release on Monday that 65-year-old Leslie Hoffart and 67-year-old Galen Hoffart succumbed to their injuries after getting struck by a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Chelsey Foulk of Norfolk.



The accident occurred on the west side of the intersection of 7th Street and Norfolk Avenue right next to Black Cow Fat Pig restaurant. The news release says they stepped into the roadway and were struck by Foulk’s sedan. The exact location of the accident is still under investigation.



Two doctors and one registered nurse who were in the area provided immediate care. Norfolk Fire and Rescue, the Norfolk Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.



Leslie Hoffart was transported from the scene to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City by medical helicopter. Galen Hoffart was transported to Faith Regional Health Services by ambulance and was later transferred to Mercy Medical Center by medical helicopter.



The Norfolk Police Specialized Accident Investigation Team continues to investigate and reconstruct the accident.