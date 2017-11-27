Near record highs to start last week of November

More warmth is on tap as we kick-start the last week of November with near record high possible. A warm front has lifted through the region and this will allow for more southerly winds to pump up into Siouxland. The breeze will be gusty at times, approaching the 30 mph across the area. Temperatures look to rise into the 70s across central and western Siouxland with upper 60s NE of Sioux City. We'll start off with a few more clouds across the region as a result of the front but I think clouds will diminish through the day. As the cold front moves in during the pre-dawn hours of our Tuesday, clouds will thicken up yet again and be with us through about the first half of the day.

High pressure will move in behind the boundary and will bring the sunshine and cooler conditions back Wednesday and Thursday. Even cooler highs (but still above average) sneak in Thursday as a reinforcing cool front sweeps in. A few more clouds will be seen Friday as another boundary moves through the area. This will keep the mild conditions around with temps staying in the upper 40s and 50s Friday through the weekend. A slow moving system looks to then move toward the region by the latter half of the weekend giving us mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of a few showers by next Monday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer