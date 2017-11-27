Driver charged after police say he drove into Storm Lake - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Driver charged after police say he drove into Storm Lake

Posted:
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

The Storm Lake Police Department said 20-year-old Juan Garcia Ortiz of Storm Lake was westbound on Chautauqua Park Drive when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving on Friday night. 

Police said he crashed through a wooden guardrail, went airborne and landed in Storm Lake approximately 10 feet offshore. 

Police said Ortiz was transported to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center by ambulance where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Police have cited Ortiz with Failure to Maintain Control, Striking Fixtures Upon a Highway and No Insurance.  
 
The SLPD was assisted by the Buena Vista County Sheriff's Department, the Buena Vista County Paramedics and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

