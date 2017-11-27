Irving Elementary students receive gift to improve heart health and combat obesity

750 students at Irving Elementary in Sioux City are receiving the gift of a healthy future.

The American Heart Association and Mercy Medical Center teamed up to not only teach students how to be healthy but give them the tools to succeed.

"Some schools don't have the budgets to be able to continue to keep up with restoring dilapidated equipment so, this is a part of being able to do that to ensure that the kids are getting more exercise," says Jerry Hernandez, with Mercy Medical Center.

Each student will receive a brand new water bottle to encourage drinking water instead of pop.

Students will also get their very own jump rope they can use at school or at home.

"We recognize that right now about over half of all Americans don't get enough physical activity every single day so, we know kids can learn at a young age and learn it every single day so making physical activity a portion of that is very important," Says Chris Schives, Regional Vice President with the American Heart Association.

Every day the children of Irving Elementary learn the importance of exercising not only their brains but, their bodies as well.

Now, the school's physical education department will benefit from the American Heart Association and Mercy Medical Center's visit to the school.

They were gifted with a 100 dollar certificate to use on new equipment.

"We have about 750 students here and knowing that we go through playground equipment quite quickly because they love to play outside. It's just rewarding to know that someone out there cares about our students, cares about their well being and cares that they keep themselves healthy," says Irving Elementary Principal Maria Ruelas.

Helping to fight childhood obesity and improving heart health in the state of Iowa.