A little cooling coming our way

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It's been a Monday that felt nothing like November 27th with highs in the low 70s in western Siouxland and 60s in central and eastern Siouxland.  

A cold front is going to move in tonight meaning temperatures tomorrow won't be this warm but they will still be above average with a north wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour.  

In fact, highs will be staying above average all the way into the weekend with highs mostly in the upper 40s to lower 50s.  

We'll also be staying dry all the way into the weekend in a month that has only given Sioux City .08" of rain.  

We'll finally see some shower chances by next Monday.

