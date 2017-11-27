Chamber of Commerce says historic tax cuts would impact restoration projects

Congress continues to push a new tax reform bill.



Part of that bill proposes changes to the historic tax credits.



The bill may cut those credits at least in half.



The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce says the historic tax credits have helped fund many projects.



Those include renovations to the Orpheum Theater and Tyson Event Center.



They say future projects, including the restoration of the Warrior Hotel, could be put into jeopardy.



"We're definitely sensitive to the importance of fiscal responsibility. That said, we do think this is one of the programs that ultimately proves beneficial in the long run because it creates more capital investment, it creates jobs and the buildings that are renovated generally serve as a catalyst for more redevelopment which is only a positive." said Chris McGowan, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.



A petition has been started by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, City of Sioux City and some of their developers to save the historic tax credits.



That petition can be found here.