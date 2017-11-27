Downtown Coney Island restaurant closing after nearly 100 years

The Coney Island restaurant on Nebraska Street has been in business for almost one hundred years.



The family-owned business has served up food and memories over that time.



"We can say that this is the oldest restaurant in Sioux City in the same spot. There's so much nostalgia here with people that have been coming here for almost 100 years." said Roger Schultz, Coney Island Volunteer.



Some people say they have been coming in since high school to get the famous hot dogs and those that leave town have held the restaurant close to their heart as well.



"One of the first places they want to come to is the Coney Island because they grew up here. They will walk in and say 'Oh I'm so glad you're still open. The hot dogs still taste as good as what they did as I remember they did in high school. " said Schultz.



Several famous customers have also been served.



"If you look at the walls you see where Elvis Presley ate here. You had the Osmonds that ate here." said Schultz.



Others include entertainer Lawrence Welk, the writers of Ann Landers and Dear Abby, and 1964 Presidential candidate Barry Goldwater.



The doors will shut on Friday for the last time.



But though the food will stop, the restaurant's impact will remain.