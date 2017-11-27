Iowa State, Campbell agree to new contract

Matt Campbell has led Iowa State out of college football's cellar, and to a 7-5 record this season. Monday, an important step, as the Cyclones and Campbell agreed to a new six-year contract.

Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard announced the move on Twitter Monday. Campbell's new contract is worth $22.5 million, and his annual salary will increase from $2.1 million per season, to $3.5 million.



The Cyclones are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2012, and have two wins over top-five teams this season. ISU's five Big 12 wins this season match the most in program history.



Campbell's name has come up this season in coaching carousel talks, leaving Iowa State's fan-base nervous of a potential departure.

"I want to thank Jamie (Pollard) for respecting my desire to hold off these conversations until our regular season ended and also for being proactive in supporting the needs of my staff and team as we build a legacy at Iowa State University," Campbell said in a statement. "The commitment that he and Iowa State have made to us – including some exciting facility enhancements on the horizon – has been critical to my vision for our team going forward."

The ISU athletic department will also provide an extra $1 million for raises for Campbell's staff. The Cyclones will learn their bowl destination this weekend.