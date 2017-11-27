Morningside, Dordt, Northwestern ready for NAIA national tournam - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Morningside, Dordt, Northwestern ready for NAIA national tournament

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The NAIA national volleyball tournament starts Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center. Among the 32 final site teams, are five teams from the GPAC. Dordt, Northwestern and Morningside all begin their championship quests when pool play starts Tuesday.

Dordt made it all the way to the national championship match last year, before falling to Hastings in five sets. The fourth-ranked Defenders are fifth in the country in kills per set, at 14.1.
    
No. 5 Northwestern is third nationally in hitting percentage, and has three hitters with at least 300 kills. Each of the Red Raiders' losses came to top-10 teams.
    
Dordt and NWC shared the regular season GPAC championship, with Hastings. All three teams were 14-2 in league play.

"That mentality to have to be on, and perform, or else, that leads to this kind of week, really staying in continuity with that, we're always on, we've always got to bring it, or else," said Dordt head coach Chad Hanson.

"We've kind of hung our hat on having a balanced offense, so hopefully that plays a part in this tournament where you can't just rely on one hitter," said Northwestern head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch. "They're going to wear down when you're playing every day, so we're going to have to mix up well, and be able to score from a lot of different places."

Morningside is in the field as the host team for the second-straight year. The Mustangs were 18-12 in the regular season, and spent much of the year in the NAIA top-25.

M'side pulled an upset in pool play last November. Now they'll try to lean on that experience, and take the next step.

"Last season, I think we were really excited about the upset against Park, but we all know what happened after that," said Morningside head coach Beth Donnelly. "And one win doesn't get you out of pool play. Our blinders are off, but we're definitely a little more focused on getting to that next round and not just being present in the situation that is at hand right now."

Pool play gets underway locally Tuesday at 5:00 p.m., with both Dordt and Northwestern in action.The Defenders face Ottawa of Kansas, while the Red Raiders get Lourdes of Ohio.
    
Morningside starts their tournament tomorrow at 8:00 p.m., against Columbia of Missouri.

