Local law enforcement approved for new virtual training simulator

It's been a long time waiting, but Sioux City Police and Woodbury County Sheriff's Deputies will have a new virtual system to train.

The city was granted $100,000 by Missouri River Historical Development to go toward purchasing a new virtual training simulator for law enforcement.

The old system Sioux City police used was purchased back in 2001 and hasn't worked for the past five years.

The VirTra 180 simulator features three projector screens with 180 degree visual training.

"The ability to purchase this virtual training simulator will allow us to train our officers in very critical engagements, shoot don't shoot scenarios in a controlled environment to allow them the opportunity to detect training issues and for us to respond to them accordingly."

The total cost of the simulator is $131,000.

The remaining costs will be split by the police department and the sheriff's office for both departments' use.

"I think it's a great program and I'm glad that they got the equipment because ours is really outdated and needs to be replaced, but the sheriff makes...it's what we ought to be doing in this county," said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott.

Police officials say the simulator will be purchased and operational in the next few months.