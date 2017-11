SB-L and East Sac boys get season-opening wins; Heelan girls down North

Andre Drummond scored 26 points with 22 rebounds _ both season highs _ and Tobias Harris scored 31 to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 118-108 victory on Monday night and send the Celtics to their first loss in Boston...

