Sioux City School District and city re-working public museum lease agreement

The city of Sioux City is re-working its lease contract with the Sioux City Community School District on property at the Sioux City Public Museum.

The district agreed to pay the city $1.53 million over ownership of the museum building.

They plan to use the second-floor of the building for life and career academy courses.

The city and school district are still jointly leasing the current public museum space.

The lease now requires the city to cover 45% of maintenance costs, but councilmembers amended the contract to include a change in shared cost for elevators.

"The elevators, that they're going to use more than once or twice a day, seems to be to be a little unfair for us to pay 45% of that," said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott. "The school district will be responsible for 80%, we'll be responsible for the other 20%."

Sioux City Community School Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says the new class space could be used early next year if the lease is agreed on.