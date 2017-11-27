Sioux City School District and city re-working public museum lea - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City School District and city re-working public museum lease agreement

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The city of Sioux City is re-working its lease contract with the Sioux City Community School District on property at the Sioux City Public Museum. 

The district agreed to pay the city $1.53 million over ownership of the museum building. 

They plan to use the second-floor of the building for life and career academy courses.

The city and school district are still jointly leasing the current public museum space. 

The lease now requires the city to cover 45% of maintenance costs, but councilmembers amended the contract to include a change in shared cost for elevators. 

"The elevators, that they're going to use more than once or twice a day, seems to be to be a little unfair for us to pay 45% of that," said Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott. "The school district will be responsible for 80%, we'll be responsible for the other 20%."

Sioux City Community School Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says the new class space could be used early next year if the lease is agreed on. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.