Overnight house fire near Merrill started in fireplace

By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
MERRILL, Iowa (KTIV) -

A wood burning fireplace is to blame for an early morning house fire in Merrill, Iowa. 

It happened around one a-m at 22-971 Impala Avenue which is at the corner of Impala Avenue and C-44.

Officials say the four people inside the home was able to make it out safely after waking up due to weird noises.

There was some damage to the attic and some smoke damage throughout the home. 

Merrill's Fire Chief urges you to check your smoke detectors.

"Make sure to check your smoke detectors, I don't believe their smoke detectors worked to alarm these folks, but it's a good thing to check because the middle of the night they may not of heard a noise to wake them up," said Jacob Conley, Merrill Fire Chief

The family wasn't able to go back into the home due to the damage.

If you do not have working smoke detectors in your home most local fire departments have smoke detectors on hand, and will install up to two of them free of charge.

