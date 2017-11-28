Cold front begins to cool us down

We are cooling down just a bit after a beautiful start to our workweek. Temperatures soared into the 60s and 70s Monday afternoon, but thanks to a cold frontal passage, today will be cooler. Highs look to fall back into the 50s which is still much above average for this time of November. Clouds will be on the decrease through our Tuesday as high pressure begins to build back into the Upper Midwest. This will give us lots of sunshine by the latter half of our day. Clear skies and calming winds tonight will help temps plummet back toward seasonable norms. Lows tumble back into the teens and 20s so make sure you grab the heavy coat for Wednesday morning.

Temperatures stay above average in the 40s and 50s through the weekend with really not much precipitation in sight. Mostly sunny to partly conditions will prevail through the weekend due to a couple minor frontal passages but our next big system looks to develop by Sunday night into Monday with the possibility of some showers by Monday. This looks to be a colder storm with the potential for some of that rain to mix with and change to snow by Monday night. This something we will be keeping a close eye on through the week so continue to stay tuned for the latest. Much colder air look to spill in behind this boundary with highs in the 30s by next Tuesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer