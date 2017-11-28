Snow in Hawaii - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Snow in Hawaii

Parts of Hawaii, normally a tropical paradise, now are looking more like a winter wonderland after a snowstorm brought a blanket of snow to the state's summits.

The summits of the Big Island are experiencing white out conditions as heavy snow falls on Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea.

Up to a foot of snow is possible. 

The snow is thanks to an area of deep tropical moisture.

The road to the summit is closed at the 9,200-foot elevation due to the conditions.

The summits are under a winter storm warning, and forecasters say the wintry conditions are set to persist through Tuesday evening.

