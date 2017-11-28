Snow in Hawaii

(NBC News) -
Parts of Hawaii, normally a tropical paradise, now are looking more like a winter wonderland after a snowstorm brought a blanket of snow to the state's summits.
The summits of the Big Island are experiencing white out conditions as heavy snow falls on Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea.
Up to a foot of snow is possible.
The snow is thanks to an area of deep tropical moisture.
The road to the summit is closed at the 9,200-foot elevation due to the conditions.
The summits are under a winter storm warning, and forecasters say the wintry conditions are set to persist through Tuesday evening.