Victims identified from Missouri Valley downtown fire

An official and relatives have identified two people whose bodies were found in a fire-damaged building in western Iowa.



The bodies were found Thursday after firefighters extinguished a fire in a business in downtown Missouri Valley. The building also contained an apartment.



On Monday, relatives told the Daily Nonpareil newspaper the bodies were 44-year-old Stacy Larsen and 44-year-old Chad Stevens. John Kraemer, director of forensic operations with the Iowa Medical Examiner's Office, confirmed their identities.



Kraemer says they died from smoke inhalation and injuries from the fire.



The fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. Thursday at CTI Electronics.



Missouri Valley police say the fire's cause hasn't been determined and there was "no information to indicate anything suspicious or that foul play was involved."