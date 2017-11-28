Crews in Cherokee, IA work to repair water line, Highway 59 truc - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Crews in Cherokee, IA work to repair water line, Highway 59 truck traffic to be rerouted

Posted:
CHEROKEE, IA (KTIV) -

The Cherokee City Administrator Sam Kooiker said on Monday at 10:30 p.m., a 12-inch water line ruptured on Highway 59 between Main and Maple Streets. 

Kooiker said it was in the process of being replaced. 

Due to the large volume of water lost, there was a brief loss in pressure. But earlier this year, a water line loop was installed and the south end of town is not without water. 

The block of Highway 59 between Main and Maple will be closed for several days. 

The DOT is rerouting truck traffic around Cherokee. 

Kooiker said they will provide more details as needed. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.