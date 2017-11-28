Lincoln names two persons of interest in case of missing woman

If you have information about these individuals or Sydney’s whereabouts, please call 402-441-6000.

Lincoln Police are looking for two persons of interest in connection with the disappearance of Sydney Loofe.

Fifty-year-old Aubrey C.Trail and 23-year-old Bailey Boswell.

Boswell is 5'8' tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Trail is 6', 284 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

LPD said the two people have connections in multiple states.

Bliemeister said LPD has teamed with Saline County Sheriff’s Office in the search for Sydney Loofe, who is originally from Neligh, Nebraska. Loofe was reported missing on November 16.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister emphasized the department’s need for media and public assistance in locating Loofe.

The Chief of Police said the last confirmed sighting of Loofe was in Wilber, Nebraska on November 15, but did not give a location as to where she was seen.

He added the search is not restricted to Lincoln and Wilber and is urging anyone with information to contact authorities immediately.

"The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are concerning," Bliemeister said.

If you have any information that could help investigators or if you think you have spotted Sydney Loofe you can call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Antelope County Sheriff’s Office at 402-887-4148 or if it’s an emergency call 911.