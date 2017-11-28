Study finds where fat is stored in your body can be harmful to y - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Study finds where fat is stored in your body can be harmful to your health

Posted:
(NBC News) -

It's not the amount of fat in your body but where it is stored that could be harmful to your health.

That's according to a new study from Massachusetts General Hospital that looked at fat distribution among obese men and women.

Researchers focused on ectopic fat, the type that collects around the liver, muscles and other organs and increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Although men had more body fat and a higher risk for cardiovascular disease ectopic fat was much more detrimental for women.

