"Sea Pickles" cover Oregon beaches

Millions of unusual pickle looking sea creatures have washed up on the Oregon coast and are now blanketing some beaches.

The creatures that resemble translucent pickles are called Pyrosomes. Each one is actually made up of hundreds of individual organisms.

The concern is, they are not supposed to be here. They are normally found far offshore in the tropics, but this weekend they started washing up onto Oregon beaches by the millions.

Jim Young, a retired marine biologist from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and other researchers at Oregon State University believe warmer ocean waters off our coast may have brought the Pyrosomes here.

"They're normally in warmer waters, but our waters here on the coast have warmed up quite a bit," said Young.

