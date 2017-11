Sioux City Fire Rescue tweeted they have responded to a gas leak at 28th and Hamilton Boulevard.



MidAmerican Energy officials said a contractor was boring fiber conduit and they hit a gas line southwest corner of 28th and Hamilton.



MidAmerican crews are on scene making repairs.



Officials said nine customers are out of power and they hope to have it restored by later this evening.



