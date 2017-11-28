Man accused of Stabbing a man to death in August enters not guilty plea

A Norfolk, Nebraska man accused of stabbing a man to death outside of an apartment complex in August has pleaded not guilty.

48-year old Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon has been charged with first degree murder in the death of 39-year old Yosvanis Velazquez-Gomez back on August 25.

Previously, a Madison County judge found Castaneda-Morejon was competent enough to stand trial.

And today, at his arraignment, Castaneda-Morejon's was denied bond.

He has been charged with 1st degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

His pretrial has been set for January 5th and his Jury trial set for February 12th .