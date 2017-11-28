A cooler night ahead

Most of Siouxland cooled down today by 10 to 15 degrees but that still left us with a very nice day with highs in the 50s which is still well above average.

We are going to cool off more tonight leaving our lows in the low 20s by Wednesday morning.

We'll top out just a bit cooler tomorrow around 50 degrees but a south wind will be a bit strong at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

It shouldn't be quite as windy by Thursday with highs again near 50.

Dry conditions are going to be persisting into the weekend as low to mid 50s will be likely from Friday through Sunday.

As we head into next week, some changes finally begin to arrive.

Monday could give us some rain showers in the area as highs go down into the upper 40s.

That cooling trend will continue on Tuesday with highs near 40 degrees under partly cloudy skies.