Bigger weather changes by next week

Siouxland is in a mild stretch of weather as Sioux City has now seen six straight days with highs in the 50s and 60s.

We all know this kind of weather can't last forever and it's starting to look like we could see some significant cooling by next week.

The jet stream which has been keeping cold air bottled up well to the north is going to take a dip to the south.

As this happens, that colder air will move into the United States and this could finally give us some below average temperatures toward the middle or end of next week.