2017 Red Shoe Shindig set new records for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland

The 2017 Red Shoe Shindig presented by Greenberg's Jewelers set records for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland.

The November 17th dinner and auction brought in over $97,000 to help families needing a place to stay while their children receive medical attention.

Organizers say The Red Shoe Shindig surpassed all past events for RMHC of Siouxland thanks to dozens of generous donors.

For more information on Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland, you can go here: http://www.rmhc-siouxland.org.

