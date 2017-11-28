Storm Lake child charged with sexual assault

A Storm Lake child has been charged with sexual assault.

The ten-year-old boy reportedly assaulted his five-year-old cousin when visiting family in Storm Lake last week.

When the mother became aware of what happened, she contacted Storm Lake Police and a report was filed.

The victim was referred to Blank's Children's Hospital in Des Moines for a medical exam and forensic interview.

On Monday, Police met with the ten-year-old suspect and charged him with 2nd degree sexual assault.

The juvenile was released to his parent pending a court date.