Storm Lake child charged with sexual assault

Storm Lake child charged with sexual assault

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

A Storm Lake child has been charged with sexual assault. 

The ten-year-old boy reportedly assaulted his five-year-old cousin when visiting family in Storm Lake last week. 

When the mother became aware of what happened, she contacted Storm Lake Police and a report was filed. 

The victim was referred to Blank's Children's Hospital in Des Moines for a medical exam and forensic interview. 

On Monday, Police met with the ten-year-old suspect and charged him with 2nd degree sexual assault.

The juvenile was released to his parent pending a court date. 

