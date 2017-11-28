Police search for missing Estherville, IA woman

Authorities in Emmet County, Iowa, are searching for a missing woman.

Estherville Police say 82-year-old Carol Berven left her assisted living apartment, in Estherville, at about 9:00am Tuesday morning. She is driving a 2017 White Subaru Outback. Carol is 5'3" tall, and weighs 105 pounds.

Police say Berven may have left Estherville and gone to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

If you locate Carol, please contact the Estherville Police Department at (712) 362-3515.