Police search for missing Estherville, IA woman

By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Carol Berven
2017 White Subaru Outback
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -

Authorities in Emmet County, Iowa, are searching for a missing woman.

Estherville Police say 82-year-old Carol Berven left her assisted living apartment, in Estherville, at about 9:00am Tuesday morning. She is driving a 2017 White Subaru Outback. Carol is 5'3" tall, and weighs 105 pounds.

Police say Berven may have left Estherville and gone to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

If you locate Carol, please contact the Estherville Police Department at (712) 362-3515.

